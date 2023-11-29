Suara.com – PT Pegadaian and Alunjiva Indonesia officially collaborate in the “Disability Empowerment for Inclusive Indonesia” program, which is a program with the aim of empowering MSEs entrepreneurs with disabilities in the Bandung area and surrounding areas. The opening was marked by a launching held in the city of Bandung on Tuesday, (28/11/2023)

Present to open the activity were the Head of the Micro Business Division of the Bandung City Cooperatives and SMEs Service, Tris Avianty Ratna Jati, SE, M.Si, PT Pegadaian Deputy for Operations Tutyk Indrawati, and Nicky Claraentia as Founder of Alunjiva Indonesia. This activity aims to create an inclusive and superior entrepreneurial disability community ecosystem, as well as opening up equal opportunities for business development and skills development, especially in the Bandung area.

“It is hoped that this program can continue to collaborate with the Bandung City Cooperatives and SMEs Department through assistance with the accessibility of the facilities that have been provided, such as making NIBs, making Halal Certifications, and Making IPRs. This is to help entrepreneurs, especially entrepreneurs with disabilities, to be able to develop their businesses. “The Bandung City Cooperatives and SMEs Department has also committed to helping entrepreneurs in the Bandung area, especially entrepreneurs with disabilities, by distributing 40% of the funds that must be channeled to purchase SME products,” said Tris Avianty.

After going through several stages, 30 participants were selected who have businesses of various types such as services, retail, food and beverages, handicrafts and fashion. During the program, participants receive education regarding the importance of mental health, business models, business legality for MSMEs, financial literacy, branding and marketing, digital strategy, maximizing business social media, and product design and photography for business social media. This material is provided to increase knowledge and also develop the business being run.

“Through this training program, it is hoped that it can become a learning opportunity for Disabled Entrepreneurs in improving and developing their businesses as well as becoming role models for other colleagues who are able to prove that people with disabilities can be empowered if given the opportunity. “Thank you to PT Pegadaian which continues to be committed to realizing real actions of giving back to the community through inclusive economic empowerment for marginalized people, especially those with disabilities,” said Nicky Claraentia.

In the future, participants will receive online assistance for three months with the aim of enabling participants to develop and increase the capacity and capability of the business they run. Participants will also receive 1 on 1 mentoring sessions every month for evaluation, as well as the opportunity to discuss directly with experts. It doesn’t stop there, but participants can also continue the discussion through groups formed by the facilitator. This series of programs ended with a presentation at the pitching day session in front of the judges for a presentation of the innovation results.

Director of Operation & Sales Network at PT Pegadaian, Eka Pebriansyah, said that this collaboration between Pegadaian and Alunjiva is proof of Pegadaian’s concern for economic progress through MSMEs, as well as equality for people with disabilities.

“This activity in Bandung is a follow-up program after Surabaya. The hope is that through coaching and mentoring, businesses with disabilities can provide benefits in terms of increasing their skills and income so that they are superior, competitive and have a high selling value in the market. “PT Pegadaian also has products that can help disabled and non-disabled entrepreneurs to develop their businesses, such as KUR Syariah, vehicle installments, and other financing products,” said Eka.