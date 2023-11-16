Spain’s parliament has given its confidence to Pedro Sánchez, outgoing prime minister and leader of the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE), as the country’s new prime minister. Sánchez was elected on the first ballot, with an absolute – albeit narrow – majority of 179 votes out of 350 parliamentary seats.

Sánchez has led every Spanish government since 2018 and the one he has just been appointed to is his third government in a row. However, it will be a minority government, formed by the PSOE and Sumar, a radical left coalition that brings together Podemos and other parties. The inauguration ceremony, in which the new government will be officially appointed by King Felipe VI, who is also the Spanish head of state, is expected to take place in the next few days.

The confidence in the new government comes more than four months after the July elections, and it was rather complicated: after the elections, although the PSOE had not been the most voted party (it had been the People’s Party, the main centre-right formation), Sánchez had quickly emerged as the only leader capable of forming a coalition large enough to gain a parliamentary majority. The negotiations, however, were exhausting and extremely complex, because Sánchez had to obtain the support of numerous autonomist and independence parties representing the interests of various Spanish regions.

The most controversial agreement was the one with Junts per Catalunya, a Catalan independence party led by Carles Puigdemont, which includes, among other things, a bill to grant amnesty to all Catalan independence activists who had participated in the organization of the referendum for the independence of Catalonia in 2017, considered illegal by the Spanish state, and to other actions related to the independence cause for which there had been violations of the law.

Junts per Catalunya (commonly called Junts) had placed amnesty as a fundamental condition for offering the support of its deputies to Sánchez’s government: although there are only seven, they were essential for achieving a majority and giving confidence to the new government. Under the terms of the agreement in exchange for Junts’ support the PSOE promoted an amnesty law, which will have to be approved by parliament. The law provides for the cancellation of “criminal, administrative and accounting responsibility” for more than 300 independence leaders and activists indicted for various crimes, including Carles Puigdemont himself, and also for 73 policemen on trial for excessive violence committed against independence protesters in the days of the 2017 referendum.

The granting of the amnesty was and is considered controversial by many, including some PSOE politicians. According to a poll, more than 50 percent of voters said they were against the amnesty and preferred new elections. Furthermore, in recent weeks the issue had become the subject of increasingly extreme protests carried out by right-wing parties, who hoped to put pressure to prevent the formation of a new Sánchez government after having failed to create a centre-right one. There have also been fairly well-attended protests in recent days, and it is likely that the demonstrations will continue.

The accusation made by the right is that Sánchez is using the amnesty only to guarantee his own political survival, that the initiative violates the Constitution and that it does not avert the risk of new unilateral actions by the Catalan independentists, who could threaten the territorial unit of Spain. Indeed, according to critics, the amnesty and the centrality that Junts will have in the new government will contribute to legitimizing the independence demands and bringing them back to the center of the debate after years in which they had been less important.

Sánchez resigned in May due to his party’s poor showing in local elections and called early elections for July. Judged to be at a clear disadvantage, he had instead obtained a surprisingly good result in the elections: no party had a clear majority and, although the most voted was the People’s Party (PP, centre-right), historic rival of the PSOE, Sánchez had a better chance of obtaining the support of other minor parties to reach a majority. On the contrary, the PP, even with the support of the far-right party Vox, lacked a few seats to obtain it: in September the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, had tried unsuccessfully to obtain the confidence of parliament twice.

After the failure of Feijóo, King Felipe VI had given Sánchez the task of forming a new government.

The confidence vote voted on Wednesday was guaranteed by the external support of 27 deputies from various regional autonomist or pro-independence parties: the Basque movements Bildu (centre-left, pro-independence) and Partido Nacionalista Vasco (EAJ-PNV, center and pro-independence) have 11 deputies, the pro-independence ones Catalans Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC, left) and Junts per Catalunya (Junts, born as a coalition of various centre-left and centre-right movements) have 7 seats each, the nationalist parties Coalición Canaria for the Canary Islands (CC, centre) and Bloque Nacionalista Galego for Galicia (BNG, left) have one seat each.