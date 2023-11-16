Thanks to his stellar participations in Disney’s The Mandalorian and HBO’s The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal became one of the most popular actors in recent years. It seems that he has no shortage of projects, as new reports indicate that he would be very close to signing to give life to one of Marvel’s most popular superheroes: Reed Richards.

Although he Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is in a delicate moment, the production of multiple projects continues. In the midst of a storm of uncertainty, one of Marvel Studios’ biggest bets is the Fantastic Four movie, which could already have its first protagonist.

Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards from Fantastic Four in the MCU, according to reports

Although Kevin Feige and his team announced this film a couple of years ago, most of the details remain a mystery. Thus, it is unknown who will be the actors who will give life to the members of the group of heroes. Pending more information, reports indicate that The Last of Us star is close to being part of the project.

Media such as Deadline and SlashFilm report that Pedro Pascal is in talks to play Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic) in the next Fantastic Four movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although it appears that the deal has not yet been finalized, sources familiar with the case say that negotiations are on the right track.

John Krasinski played Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The sources also indicate that the protagonist of The Last of Us and The Mandalorian could participate in that film and other future projects of the MCU. The reports do not mention who the supposed candidates are to give life to Sue Storm, Johnny Storm y Ben Grimm.

We remember that these data lack official confirmation from Marvel, so we recommend taking them with a grain of salt.

Pedro Pascal will certainly have a busy couple of months. The production of the Season 2 of The Last of Us, a series where Joel Miller plays the protagonist, will resume activities at the beginning of 2024.

It seems almost a fact that Pedro Pascal will be Mr. Fantastic in the MCU

But tell us, would you like to see Pedro Pascal in the role? Let us read you in the comments.

