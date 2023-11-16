The Last of Us actor could confirm being Reed Richards in the UCM’s Fantastic Four.

The latest news confirms that Peter Pascal, star of The Last of Us series, has joined Marvel’s First Family to take on the role of the group’s leader. According to rumors, he has been chosen to be part of the new Marvel Studios project with the Fantastic Four. Since Disney acquired 20th Century Foxthe film rights of the 4 Fantastic and the X-Men they returned to Marvel Studios with all that that implies. With the release date of the movie The Fantastic Four Set for May 2025, pre-production has ramped up greatly during the latter part of 2023, including the search for actors.

Today, there has been a flurry of rumors suggesting that Peter Pascal would be the final candidate for the Fantastic Four movie in it UCM. The agreement is far from closed, but it seems that Peter Pascal is in talks with Marvel Studios to join the cast of The Fantastic Four. Although both parties are giving their proposals in this agreement, it seems that the actor and the studio will reach a firm agreement very soon. Marvel Studios has not yet commented on this information.

And Marvel Studios is finalizing an agreement with Peter Pascal for the role of Reed Richards, other actors are also likely to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Therefore, it is possible that we will know who the Fantastic Four will be before the end of this year. Given the Hollywood He doesn’t usually make very important announcements during the last two weeks of December, The announcement could come sometime next month.

As for who else might join Pascal in Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot, it has been rumored that there are several people who could be confirmed at any time. There were rumors over the summer that Mission Impossible’s Vanessa Kirby was being eyed for the character of Sue Storm, while Stranger Things revealJoseph Quinn, was up for the role of Johnny Storm. As to Ben Grimmalso know as The thingthere has not been any note to highlight.

Returning to Pedro Pascal, it is worth saying that the actor is linked both to Gladiator 2 like season 2 of The Last of Us, so he has a busy schedule for the next few years. With some luck, Marvel will be able to resolve this issue in the future, and the UCM will have its first official cast member The Fantastic Four.

