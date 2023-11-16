Actor Pedro Pascal shows that he is one of the most sought-after Hollywood stars, since he could be part of The Fantastic Four as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic.

For some time now, there have been many rumors about the casting of The Fantastic Four, the new reboot of the beloved Marvel characters that will now be in the MCU. Names like Adam Driver or John Krasinski have been mentioned, repeating the role he already played in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). But, it seems that in the end Pedro Pascal will be chosen to give life to Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic.

If it becomes official in the end, Pedro Pascal could have one of the most impressive film careers. Since he has participated in Star Wars as The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones as Oberyn Martell, Narcos as Javier Peña, Kingsman: The Golden Circle as Whiskey, Wonder Woman 1984 as Maxwell Lord and the adaptation of The Last of Us as Joel Miller.

What do we know about the new Fantastic Four movie?

For now, there are few details about what they are preparing at Marvel Studios. But it is confirmed that the director will be Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones, WandaVision) and the scriptwriters are Josh Friedman and Jeff Kaplan. In addition, Kevin Feige, head of the UCM, has commented on several occasions that it will not be an origins film, but that the heroes will already be established, something similar to what they did with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Since they have told that story twice in the cinema and they do not want to repeat it.

Meanwhile, it has been rumored that we could see the children of Reed Richrads and Sue Storm, so actor Pedro Pascal, who is currently 48 years old (April 2, 1975), would fit. Another piece of information we’ve read is that the villain could be Galactus, which would be something spectacular. Since the Celestials were imposing in The Eternals (2021) and the devourer of worlds will be more or less that size. Meanwhile, Silver Surfer is not expected to appear and in fact, Galactus could have a female herald.

For now, we can only wait for an official confirmation from Marvel to know the final casting, but Pedro Pascal seems like a good choice to me. Although I am more interested in your opinion, what you can leave me in comments.

