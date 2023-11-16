The Chilean actor Peter Pascal, best known for performances in The Last of Us, The Mandalorian and Game of Thrones, he was chosen for Marvel Studios to star as Reed Richards in the new Fantastic Four superhero movie.

The film will be directed by Matt Shakmanit is expected that the premiere of the film will be for April 2025. Deadline reported that the agreement for the actor to play the iconic character has not yet been closed. It is also rumored that other authors are in sight for interpretation such as Adam Driver, Matt Smith, John Krasinski, who has already played Doctor Strange in the Marvel universe, and Dev Patel.

In the publications presented it is reported that the negotiation is covering main aspects for the agreement of the interpretation of the character, activities related to the actor’s agenda.

However, close sources report that Pascal is close to getting the role and organizing his schedule to be able to make the film. Among the actor’s current projects is Gladiator 2, film that is expected for the end of this year, and also intends to continue in the HBO project, in the series The Last of Us, filming that will take place next year.

Deadline reports that the cast that will be part of the new film version of The Fantastic Four will be known very soon.

