The Spaniard responded to the Roma coach on Sportitalia: “I don’t know why the Giallorossi sent me away. Guardiola like a father”

Elmar Bergonzini

November 18th – 4.33pm – Rome

And finally the answer came too. At the end of the derby between Lazio and Roma a week ago, the Giallorossi coach had joked about Pedro following an alleged simulation by him (“The way he dives, he could have been a swimmer”). In an interview given to Sportitalia the Spanish striker responded to the provocation: “It makes me laugh, we all know how Josè is. He says one thing, then another. I remember when we beat his Real Madrid with Barcelona and he said other things again, exactly like when, with Chelsea, we won against his United. Last year, after losing the two derbies he talked about other things. It’s always like this, if he doesn’t make references to the referee, he makes them about the calendar or on an opponent who according to him throws himself. He’s a very funny man. I know he uses words to diffuse the tension. I know him well having had him as a coach.” Pedro then also spoke about his farewell to Roma: “Fonseca asked me things that weren’t suitable for me, but it’s not an excuse because an important player has to do everything. It certainly didn’t go well, but I don’t know why I was sent away. I came put out of the squad, I wanted to speak to the club but they told me it wasn’t possible.”

The carreer

—

Pedro was the first to score at least one goal in six different competitions in a single year. At the time he was at Barcelona and impressed in the league, Champions League, national cup, Spanish Super Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup. “Afterwards, Messi also succeeded, but it means a lot for football. It was an incredible emotion. I played with very strong players like “.

sarri

—

At Lazio, in 2021, Pedro arrived thanks to Sarri. “We have always had a sincere relationship. He is someone who always speaks directly. He has a lot of character, he is ambitious. He always wants to improve. I like this about him, in addition to his idea of ​​the game which is similar to that of Barcelona.” Finally on Lazio’s current situation: “We want to have a better ranking. We started badly, but we want to continue as we did in the last few games. We need to find the continuity that we have lacked up to now. The new arrivals are also fitting in well and will give us a hand”.

