Pedro Almodóvar admits that among his favorite films in the horror genre are two classics of Spanish cinema: Arrebato and Tesis.

Within Spanish cinema, without a doubt one of the great pillars is Pedro Almodóvar, renowned filmmaker behind several of the films most popular in our country.

Throughout his filmography, director masterfully explores the complexities of the human experience, delving into the intersections of sexuality and politics, especially from the LGBTQ+ point of view.

However, despite the exquisiteness shown in his works, that does not prevent the filmmaker from appreciating other film genres, such as horror.

Pedro Almodóvar’s favorite horror film

In a recent interview (via Far Out), the director of Everything about my mother He recognizes what his favorite horror movies of all time are for him.

One of them is Rapturea 1979 film written and directed by Iván Zulueta starring Eusebio Poncela, Cecilia Roth, Will More, Marta Fernández-Muro, Carmen Giralt, Luis Ciges and Antonio Gasset, among others.

Its plot follows a low-budget horror filmmaker who contacts an eccentric who attempts to film his consciousness during drug abuse.

“The story, deliberately depoliticized, takes place in a cosmopolitan Madrid at the beginning of La Movida. The protagonist is a horror film director, mysteriously devoured by his Super 8 mm camera.

It is a fantastic story of self-immolation, of dedication to both the heroine and cinema as the beginning and end of everything, and to the dark side as the only possibility of fulfillment and knowledge of oneself. Rapture It’s a ‘damned’ movie that no one saw then and is now an absolute modern classic. His actors would appear in some of my films from the 80s,” explains the filmmaker.

On the other hand, the director of All About My Mother also has horror films among his favorites Thesisone of Alejandro Amenábar’s best feature films that includes Ana Torrent, Fele Martínez and Eduardo Noriega in its cast.

It tells the story of Ángela, a young Image student who is preparing a thesis on audiovisual violence. As a complement to her work, Her thesis director agrees to search the faculty’s video library for material for her, but the next day he is found dead..

He soon discovers with his partner Chema a mysterious snuff movie type video in which a young woman is seen being brutally tortured before being murdered and they think this has to do with the director’s death.

“Alejandro Amenábar debuted in style with this skillful thriller about the market for violent imagesin this case videos of real murders and torture, or snuff films,” says Almodóvar.

Do you agree with Pedro Almodóvar when it comes to selecting the best horror films of all time? What are your favorites of the genre? Tell us in our comments section.