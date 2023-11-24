Peck, accounts in the red for Milanese luxury gastronomy

It costs expensive to run the luxury gastronomy of Peckin the hands of the four heirs of Pietro Marzotto who have to reach for their wallets.

A few days ago, in fact, in Milan in front of the notary Giuseppe Gasparrini he introduced himself Paolo Opromolla in his capacity as president of Peck to lead an extraordinary meeting of the members (all present) which resolved unanimously to increase capital without surcharge and in divisible form from 6.36 million euros to 12.6 million and therefore raising 6.3 million through the issue of as many new shares with a nominal value of one euro each.

Opromolla motivated the shareholders for the recapitalization (which must be completed by November 30th) “to provide the company with new financial means suitable for strengthening its capital profile”. Peckwhich defines itself as the “temple of gastronomy” in Milan and which, in addition to the historic shop in via Spadari, has two others, one in the Porta Venezia area and the other in CityLife, closed 2022 with a loss of over 2, 3 million against stable revenues of 16.9 million.

From Peck the CEO is Leone Marzotto who is also its largest shareholder with over 61% between direct and indirect share, but its sisters are also members Ita (12,9%), e Marina (12.3%) and his brother Umberto (9,7%).

