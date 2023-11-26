In Valencia, in the last race of the season, Francesco Bagnaia became the 2023 MotoGP World Champion. A spectacular season for Pecco (we retrace it below), which saw him fight until the end with his direct opponent in the Championship, Jorge Martin. Pecco thus repeats last year’s success and leaves the world title to Borgo Panigale.

With this success Pecco writes a new page in the history of motorcycling, conquered with many difficulties. In fact, this season Sprint Races are introduced on all race weekends and in the first seasonal event, in Portugal, Bagnaia immediately gets a brace, winning both the Sprint and the long race. After a complicated Grand Prix in Argentina (where he finished 6th and 16th), Pecco gets the victory in the Sprint in America, but in the race he falls while he was leading the race. In Spain he finished second in the Sprint and obtained his second victory of the season in the race. Thus we arrive at Mugello, where Bagnaia gets his second double. In the following event, in Germany, Pecco had to settle for second place in both races behind Jorge Martín. In the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen he obtained his fourth victory, ahead of Marco Bezzecchi, who however preceded him in the Sprint. After second place in Great Britain, the Italian wins another double at the Red Bull Ring. In the Catalan Grand Prix he took second place in the Sprint, but in Sunday’s race he was thrown from his Ducati in the middle of the track and was hit in the leg by the KTM Binder. Despite the dramatic dynamics of the accident, Bagnaia emerged practically unscathed and could return to the track as early as the following weekend at Misano, where he obtained two third places.

However, the incident in Barcelona represents a watershed in the season, since from that moment Martín’s comeback in the rankings began, which seriously threatens Bagnaia’s title. After a series of positive results for the Spaniard, including winning the Sprint in Indonesia for the first time Bagnaia loses the lead in the standings. However, the following day Pecco immediately returned to the top, winning the Grand Prix. After the weekend in Malaysia, in which thanks to two third places he managed to keep Martín at a distance, in Qatar Bagnaia placed 5th in the Sprint and 2nd in the long race, where Di Giannantonio achieved his first victory in the premier class. The last GP of the season begins with Bagnaia who has 21 points ahead of Jorge Martin.

This brings us to today, in Valencia where, thanks to Jorge Martin’s fall while fighting with Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia becomes MotoGP World Champion. In the following pages we retrace Pecco Bagnaia’s career, also through numbers and statistics.