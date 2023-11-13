November 12, 2023

The words of Pecco Bagnaia

A spectacular duel saw Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin compete in the third to last stage of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship in Malaysia. The stakes were high, with the two drivers separated by only eleven points in the general classification. The duel proved to be a test of strength and skill for both drivers, but it was Francesco Bagnaia who emerged as the authoritative winner. Pecco stemmed Martin’s initial attacks and weakened his drive from a mental and technical point of view.

The ability demonstrated by Bagnaia in the direct comparison was his trump card and Jorge had to pay the price, also for the effort he required on the front tyre.

The experience was defined as a driving lesson and the drivers underlined this at the end of the race, won by Enea Bastianini. Bastianini himself, with an “Oooo”, appreciated Pecco’s great determination in countering his direct rival for the championship, while the reigning world champion simply laughed.

Subsequently, Marquez joked with Pecco, suggesting he extend the discussion until Valencia. In response, the Piedmontese driver smiled and declared: “It doesn’t depend exclusively on me.”

