November 27, 2023

Pecco Bagnaia sends a message of love to Ducati

In the aftermath of winning the second consecutive world championship in MotoGP, Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia, through his social profiles, wanted to send a touching message of thanks to his team for the excellent season that has just ended.

“I have always dreamed of winning the world championship by winning the race and we did it. I always dreamed of racing with the number 1 and reconfirming myself as champion and we succeeded. I have always dreamed of having a team like ours. We are experiencing a beautiful love story, despite everything and everyone, and no one will ever be able to take it away from us. Thank you. Go1Free” these are the words of the three-time world champion.

Pecco Bagnaia won his first title in 2018 in Moto2, beating Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder. In 2022, the Piedmontese centaur won his first MotoGP World Championship, ahead of Fabio Quartararo and Enea Bastianini. In 2023 he reconfirmed himself as World Champion ahead of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

©Getty Images