November 17, 2023

After a day of doubts, the smile arrives.

Pecco Bagnaia is calm in Qatar, despite only finishing eighth in pre-qualifying (but just 7 thousandths behind Jorge Martin, seventh). The Ducati rider, who could already become world champion on Sunday, spoke at the end of the day about a Desmosedici which gave him great sensations on the track.

In fact, if in Qatar the new asphalt created many doubts, especially in the choice of tyres, Bagnaia said he was extremely convinced of the goodness of his vehicle in terms of race pace and beyond. For this reason, at the end of the day he declared that he didn’t feel the need to make any changes to his Ducati between now and the rest of the weekend.

“There’s no need to touch anything, it works perfectly – declared Bagnaia to ‘Sky Sport’, speaking of his Ducati -. I felt really good. In my opinion it was a fantastic Friday and we are really fast, both with the tires new ones than with used ones. Our pace is very fast, but today unfortunately they took away my fastest lap due to the yellow flag. That lap could have put me in the first three places, but in any case I’m still very happy. We needed a Friday like this “.

