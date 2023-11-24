November 23, 2023

Pecco Bagnaia responds in kind to Jorge Martin

Pecco Bagnaia, interviewed by Sky Sport ahead of the Valencia Grand Prix, responded in kind to Jorge Martin regarding the controversy over tire grip in the Qatar GP. “Martin was lucky, if it only happened to him last Sunday it happened to us several times. And in one of these we risked losing something more important than the World Cup”.

Then he returned to the fight for the title: “Compared to last year there are two races and 37 points available instead of 25. For this reason the advantage is quite good, but not exaggerated. We will try to face everything in the best way, with serenity. Until Saturday I will try to do 100% and even more, then we will see where we are before the main race and what the advantage will be.”

“We are both on the same level on this track: I won in 2021 and last year I was still competitive. We start on equal terms, but with the difference that I have a 21 point advantage” commented Bagnaia.

