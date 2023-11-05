November 4, 2023

Away from the duel for the title, he still has a prediction in mind.

Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin are igniting the finale of the MotoGP season, whose assignment of the world champion title reopened in the summer thanks to the series of great results obtained by the Spaniard of Team Pramac. The one who is left out of the race for the championship is Marc Marquez, who however did not deny himself to the microphones of ‘AS’ when asked who his personal favorite is between the two Ducati centaurs.

Marquez, who in turn will be riding a Ducati (that of Team Gresini) from next season, didn’t beat around the bush. “I have already said it about the MotoGP title and I repeat it, I continue to focus on Martin – declared the Catalan -. He is proving to be the fastest, and wins even when he isn’t. In Thailand it wasn’t, but it was he secured the race himself. What’s more, he also took pole position.”

“Maybe Martin was faster on the soft tyre, but Bagnaia was faster on the hard tyre. And by a lot – continued Marquez, still referring to the Thailand GP -. Jorge wasn’t the fastest, but he took two victories and pole position. So I’m still betting on him.”

©Getty Images