November 9, 2023

MotoGP, Dalila Setti is unbalanced about the championship fight

Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin are igniting the finale of the MotoGP season, whose assignment of the world champion title reopened in the summer thanks to the series of great results obtained by the Spaniard of Team Pramac. The presenter of “Sky Sport 24” Dalila Setti spoke bluntly about the world championship fight.

“Sport is full of duels and I think this situation is a source of adrenaline for them too. Bagnaia started with number 1, the title of reigning champion and dominated most of the season, then suffered first hand what is happened to Quartararo at the hands of the Piedmontese last season, that is, seeing himself recover. I believe that on a psychological level Martin’s return has had an enormous impact, because you are afraid that the situation of last year could happen” began the “Sky” journalist Sport” during the exclusive interview with “Sportal.it”.

“Pecco is a professional, serious and very confident in his abilities. He knows how to manage himself and with the sprint races he has also changed the way he manages advantage points. For me, at the moment, Bagnaia is still one step ahead of Martin, who every weekend he proves to be the fastest, but in the end I think that last year’s experience with Quartararo will be able to make the difference in favor of the number 1” added Dalila Setti.

©Getty Images