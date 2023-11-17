November 16, 2023

Pecco Bagnaia’s words ahead of the Qatar GP

During the press conference to present the Qatar GP, Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia expressed himself in no uncertain terms about the world championship fight with Jorge Martin, who sees him ahead by 14 points.

“I honestly don’t consider this weekend as a possible match point for the championship. I would have to score 23 points more than Jorge to win, so I don’t think it’s realistic given how he’s going in this period to close the score here. I think it’s more important to think about the track and tackle one session at a time at most, as we did in Sepang and always be competitive at all times. In Malaysia I saw that the time attack is back, the bike is ideal for this track, so I’m confident. Lusail is a a track that I particularly like, it has a new asphalt with more grip and the Ducatis have always been fast, apart from last year, in which I struggled” began the Piedmontese rider.

“At the moment I have to think about the 14 points that separate us. It’s better to stay calm and concentrated and do the best we can. Enea did great things in Sepang and I’m convinced he’ll be in the game here too. Team games are almost impossible in MotoGP, so if he has the chance to win he will be able to play all his cards, as I have already told the team. For the rest we will see what we can do” continued the number 1.

“I experience this as a normal race weekend. I know that the pressure can arrive at any moment. I believe that to become champion I have to stay at the front: the pressure here is not very different from that felt last year in Valencia” commented Pecco Bagnaia.

©Getty Images