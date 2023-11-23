November 22, 2023

Pecco Bagnaia has an extra weapon: Valentino Rossi is arriving

Valentino Rossi will also be there for the grand finale of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship. The Doctor, just like a year ago, will be in Valencia to cheer on the Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia, who is competing for the world title with Jorge Martin, and to support his VR46 drivers (with Luca Marini at the farewell pass).

The nine-time world champion will follow the last act of the World Championship live and will be able to give some advice to his teammates at Ranch, and in particular to his former student Bagnaia who is now very close to a second consecutive world title (21 points margin over Martin ).

Valentino Rossi ended his legendary career in 2021 in Valencia: the gigantic mural with his face dominates the track.

The driver from Tavullia hopes to bring further luck to Pecco, who last year won his first World Championship under the proud eyes of the Maestro.

©Getty Images