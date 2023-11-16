November 15, 2023

Pecco Bagnaia’s words ahead of the Qatar GP

A few days before the penultimate round of the season in Qatar, Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia spoke bluntly on the team’s official channels about his main objective in view of the Losail GP.

“I’m happy to return to racing in Qatar this weekend. It’s another track where we have generally always been competitive. In the GP in Malaysia we managed to be fast starting on Friday and return to pole position, which hadn’t happened from Barcelona. Here too it will be important to try to do the same. 14 points advantage is not many, so my main objective will be to try to increase the gap on Jorge Martin and get closer to the second title” declared the Piedmontese centaur.

Teammate Enea Bastianini, who returned to victory in the last round in Malaysia, also spoke to Ducati’s official channels: “Last week in Sepang I took a burden off myself and now I feel freer from every point of view. I’m back to having fun on the bike and being fast. This weekend we’ll race in Qatar, another track where I’ve been competitive in the past and where last year I got my first victory in MotoGP. I don’t know if I’ll be able to repeat myself, but I have every intention of trying.”

