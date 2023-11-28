November 27, 2023

Pecco Bagnaia, the father: “Let me metabolize it”

Third Motorcycle World Championship in his career, second (among other consecutive) in MotoGP: Pecco Bagnaia’s achievement is a historic feat also because since the premier class assumed its current name (the year was 2002) only Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez they had managed to win at least two world titles consecutively.

An emotion also described by Pecco’s father, Pietro Bagnaia, who however expresses himself rather frankly on the comparison between his son, the ‘Doctor’ and the number 93: “These are things that I, however, at the moment, find very hard to understand metabolize – he declared to ‘MOW’ -. Because as an athlete, I have always admired the greats of this sport: Valentino Rossi, clearly, always. The same for Marc Marquez, even if I am parochial and support the Italians, he is certainly a great sportsman.”

“Well, seeing Pecco who in any case has linked his name to theirs is something I have to get used to for a moment. Let me metabolise it” added Bagnaia senior, on the sidelines of the Valencia party, where the accident between Martin and Marquez himself had already , in the first laps of the race, had certified the victory of ‘Nuvola Rossa’.

Bagnaia had won his first title in 2018 in Moto2, beating Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder. in 2022 the first MotoGP title, won ahead of Fabio Quartararo and Enea Bastianini. This year’s podium sees him ahead of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

