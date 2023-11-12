November 11, 2023

The words of Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia cannot be satisfied with third place in the sprint in Malaysia, behind title rival Jorge Martin.

“It’s difficult to say what happened, the fact is that I struggled a lot with the front. I couldn’t stop anymore and in the left corners I had a lot of vibrations on the front, so it was strange and it happened suddenly. Right from the start I struggled a bit to stop, but it was better. In the last laps, however, I was in clear difficulty, I lapped very slowly and I just couldn’t find any performance. It was a shame because we had started well, we were doing all the right things. Alex Marquez was fast, but in my opinion we had all the potential to fight with him, but unfortunately I started to lose a lot. I don’t really understand what happened, but fortunately it’s the Sprint, so we will have the opportunity and time to see all the data to understand what didn’t work, but I’m still happy.”

“Starting on pole is always important and tomorrow we will still be there. I saw this piece that landed on me. I don’t know where it came from and I don’t know if it was plastic or paint from the curb, but it certainly didn’t help because it pinched a wing, but fortunately we will have time to analyze everything. My feeling was worse than the rest of the weekend, which is strange, especially compared to this morning when I did a billion laps on the front tire and everything it worked perfectly, while this afternoon I was in more difficulty.”

