November 24, 2023

The words of Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia spoke at the press conference before the last weekend of the year: “I have two points less than last year here in Valencia, but this doesn’t change the situation, it will be very important to immediately have a good feeling in Free Practice 1 and finish pre-qualifying in the top ten. The track has been resurfaced, this will help us.”

“I’ll see what to do on the track, on Saturday I’ll attack to try to win the Sprint. I’ll try to close the World Championship already on Saturday, but if there are too many risks to take, then I’ll try on Sunday. We’re in better shape than Martin, but 21 points aren’t are enough to stay calm.”

“It would be incredible to be able to win two consecutive World Championships, but I will think about it later if it were to happen, for now I just want to concentrate on the work on the track. It will be important to have Valentino Rossi here in Valencia, he has experienced many similar situations, having him next to the garage would be a bonus to my skills. It will help me understand”, he concluded.

©Getty Images