November 8, 2023

The intention to sweep away uncertainties and doubts is there.

Pecco Bagnaia adjusts his shot, and in view of the Malaysian Grand Prix he sends a clear message to Jorge Martin, Ducati and the entire MotoGP universe. “I’m excited to return to Sepang, one of my favorite tracks. Here in the past I have often achieved very important results. And I have great confidence this year too.”

Bagnaia also wanted to go over the problems he had in the last MotoGP world championship events, which allowed Jorge Martin to move up in the championship standings: “In Thailand, especially on Sunday, we found speed and confidence to be competitive. I’m convinced we can do it also in Sepang, but it will be essential to do very well already in qualifying. I want to start from the front, and even if the weather, as always, will be an unknown, I’m not worried.”

Words of newfound determination, therefore, very different from those released a few hours earlier and which had caused some discussion. “Few riders have managed to win two consecutive world titles, but being beaten by Jorge would not be synonymous with failure, because we would have still had an excellent season”, Bagnaia had in fact stated.

