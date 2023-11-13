Discover the future of Christopher Smith, The Peacemaker, in the new DC Universe led by James Gunn and its renewal for the second season

The wait is over, or almost. After a first season that left us wanting more, “Pacifier“, the DC anti-hero played by John Cena, is ready to return for its second season. But,what do we know so far?

Although the announcement of “PacifierSeason 2 was produced before James Gunn and Peter Safran became the new heads of DC Studios, Gunn has confirmed several times that production is still underway. This news is a breath of fresh air for fans, especially when you consider that Gunn and Safran are redefining the DC Comics cinematic universe. Therefore, there is still the possibility that “Pacifier” fits into this new vision.

The origin of Peacemaker: Between comedy and violence

The character, Christopher Smith, made his debut in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” where Cena brought him to life in a masterful way and participated in some of the craziest and funniest scenes of the movie as the competition of eliminated enemies. Although the character is known for his blind loyalty to Amanda Waller and his willingness to do whatever it takes to keep the peace (even if that means resorting to violence), the first season of the television series showed us a more side. human and complex character.

The first season introduced us to a diverse team, made up of characters like Leota Adebayo, Emilia Harcourt, John Economos, Clemson Murn, Vigilante and Eagly. Together, they faced the alien threat known as Project Butterfly and Peacemaker’s personal challenges, including his confrontation with his racist father, Auggie Smith, so the series had everything to be a perfect combo of action and black comedy criticizing the deepest in the United States.

The anticipation of the second season and the return of the same cast

Although specific details of the second season’s plot are still shrouded in mysteryis sure to continue exploring Christopher Smith’s evolution from a violent anti-hero to someone who might lean more toward traditional heroism.

As of now, a release date for the second season has not been confirmed. What we do know is that it will air on Max, the streaming platform that has absorbed DC Universe’s original content, such as “Titans” and “Harley Quinn.”

It’s almost impossible to imagine anyone other than John Cena in the role of Peacemaker. The cast also includes Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Agent Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos and Dee Bradley Baker as the voice of Eagly. Additionally, Viola Davis is expected to reprise her role as Amanda Waller.

Connections to Gunn’s DC Universe

The second season could be part of James Gunn’s DC universe. Recently, Gunn hinted that we could see Vigilante in another DC project before season two, suggesting a deeper integration of these characters into the new DC universe.

Despite being busy as the new co-CEO of DC Studios, Gunn has signed on to write and direct every episode of the second season of “Pacifier“. His relationship with DC, which began with “The Suicide Squad,” promises to continue his hands-on approach to the DC universe..

Christopher Smith has already made a surprise appearance in the “Mortal Kombat” video game franchise as a downloadable character, demonstrating his growing popularity and expanding presence in the DC universe.