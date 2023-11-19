Suara.com – Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan is reluctant to raise the issue of pressure from the authorities on him ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Because according to him, this pressure is nothing compared to the burden of life that the people are currently feeling.

“The pressure we are experiencing is much smaller, it is nothing compared to the burden of life felt by the people,” said Anies at Taman Ismail Marzuki, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Sunday (19/11/2023).

Anies revealed that today’s people have a lot of pressure. Starting from economic issues to employment opportunities.

Presidential Candidate Anies Baswedan and Cawapres Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak. (ist)

“So no matter how heavy the pressure, the people’s pressure is greater and we are here to fight for it all so that it becomes lighter for the people. So that people who feel the pressure of a difficult life and difficult job opportunities can be liberated,” he said.

The former Governor of DKI Jakarta then explained that these various issues later became the basis for him and vice presidential candidate or cawapres Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin to carry out the movement for change.

“That’s why we choose change. So the consequence of that is various kinds of challenges, just face them, that’s part of the struggle,” he said.

Furthermore, Anies admitted that so far there has been no communication with the Secretary General or Secretary General of the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Hasto Kristiyanto or the Ganjar-Mahfud camp regarding the issue of pressure from the authorities.

“If I don’t have it (communication),” he said.

Claims May Be Pressured

Hasto previously revealed the pressure that PDIP and Ganjar-Mahfud are experiencing ahead of the 2024 presidential election. According to him, this pressure is not just about removing billboards but also pressure in the form of legal instruments and power.

PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto responded to the circulation of the integrity pact of Acting Regent of Sorong Yan Piet Mosso at the High End MNC Building, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (15/11/2023). (Suara.com/Bagaskara)

According to Hasto, the Anies-Muhaimin or AMIN couple also felt similar pressure. Due to this, he claimed that he would build communication to deal with this problem.

“In this context, we also build communication with AMIN because we feel the same way, so this is what we then straighten out so that democracy is in its corridors, democracy is in the people who make decisions, not in the elite and a narrative must be built for the future,” said Hasto to journalists, last Saturday (18/11/2023).