This may be starting to become almost ridiculous because Singles’ Day has just ended on AliExpress and the rest of the Chinese stores and several stores are already offering Black Friday offers or “pre-black Friday” offers. It’s crazy.

But hey, be that as it may, there are interesting offers, which is what matters to us. We have compiled a few that we believe will last at least a few days, although the best usually appear in their flash offers section that are released every two hours.

Nothing Ear Stick

The best earbuds you can buy if you don’t have an iPhone. Plus, they’re the prettiest out there, and they sound pretty good. Perhaps these are one of the best OnePlus products, and now, in addition, they are at a great price thanks to the PCComponentes offer: 60 euros.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 WINDFORCE OC 12GB

If you are going to build a PC to play soon, you will already know that the Nvidia GeForce RTX3060 is one of the most recommended to play almost any game without breaking the bank. This one from Gigabyte is one of the cheapest, includes a double fan, does not usually cause problems and Now it is on sale at PCComponentes for only 269 euros.

Newskill Pyros Mechanical Keyboard 60% Gaming RGB

This keyboard is great for those who game and use a huge mousepad or for those who want to type with a good keyboard even when using the laptop, because it fits in any 13″ laptop case. This one from Newskill is pretty good quality-wise price because, despite not having the best materials on the market or the best switches, it is very well balanced and has RGB lights. It now costs only 40 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 256GB

It is not the latest or the most cucumber of all, but the truth is that it is almost identical to the new Samsung Galaxy S23, and, why not say it, almost as good as any other high-end of 2023. The improvement year after year every is becoming scarcer and for 500 euros you will have a first-class cucumber if you take advantage of this offer for the Galaxy S22 green color 256 GB for 549 euros

Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme

Taking into account the lack of stock, and that it costs a few euros less than the original price, several of our readers will take into account that the best portable console on the market, yes, better than the Steam Deck, is available for 699 euros at PCComponentes .

