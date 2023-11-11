The keyboard in question is the MSI Vigor GK50 Elite, and it is highly rated by users.

The MSI Vigor GK50 Elite keyboard has Kailh Box White switches that provide great precision

MSI not only has laptops, graphics cards and motherboards, but also monitors, peripherals and accessories. Well, today we have to talk about the MSI Vigor GK50 Elite, a mechanical keyboard that It’s not bad at all in terms of features.. It may not be well known, but this does not mean that it is not a very interesting option.

The MSI Vigor GK50 Elite usually has a recommended price of 75 euros, but now you can take advantage of PcComponentes’ Pre Black Friday offers and get it for only 52.99 euros. A 29% discount that you can’t let escape. By the way, There are few units available, so it may run out at any time.. If you’re interested in getting it, you better be quick.

This mechanical keyboard features Kailh Box White switches, which offer a fast and accurate response. Furthermore, they have a lifespan of up to 80 million keystrokes, so you won’t have to worry about changing keyboards for a long time. The customizable RGB LED lighting could not be missing either. Regarding the latter, you can create new effects with MSI’s Dragon Center software.

Then there is everything related to design. Here it stands out for being ergonomic, with a metal structure that gives it great resistance and stability. It also has multimedia controls, which allow you to easily access the most used functions. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that it includes an additional key extractor and two convex keys (left CTRL x1 and ALT x1), which you can easily replace.

Don’t hesitate and get the MSI Vigor GK50 Elite, This mechanical keyboard will make you enjoy an unbeatable gaming experience. Now, remember that this is a limited time offer or while supplies last. That said, we don’t know if it will be on sale again during Black Friday. Therefore, if you prefer not to tempt fate, now is a good time to buy it. Finally, we would like to say that shipping costs are free for the peninsula. Also, if you finally get it, and for whatever reason you have a problem, the return is also free. You just have to contact PcComponentes.

