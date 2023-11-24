If you had doubts when buying a tablet, the Black Friday offers may make it easier for you. Among all the options you have, there is one that you may like, a lot, because of its screen. Specifically, we talk about the Lenovo M10 Plus (3ª Gen)a real bargain, since it drops in price at PcComponentes.

Good 2K screen, more than 10 inches… This is what awaits you with this Lenovo tablet. And even more so now, which is at an all-time low price on the PcComponentes website, thanks in large part to the discounts for Black Friday 2023. So, if you wanted to buy a tablet, this may be the best time. To make the decision easier, here you can quickly take a look at the best features of this device.

Good resolution and more than 10 inches

We start with the touch screen of this Lenovo tablet: 10.6 inches with a IPS LCD panel and 2K resolution (2000 x 1200). Not bad for what it costs, since it barely exceeds €150. In addition, thanks to its screen you will be able to enjoy streaming content in a resolution of up to 1080p. It should also be noted that it has a reading mode so that when you spend a long time looking at the screen it does not damage your eyesight.

And if you want a tablet for drawing, you’ll be interested to know that this model is compatible with the stylus Lenovo Precision Pen 2 (not included). So it will be ideal for writing, drawing, taking notes… Although this is only the beginning. This particular model not only stands out for its 2K screen resolution or its more than 10-inch panel, the truth is that it has much more to offer.

As for the sound, it doesn’t disappoint either. This specific model comes with up to four speakers. So you won’t need headphones to listen to music or watch your favorite series. And that is not all, but we must keep in mind that it is compatible con Dolby Atmosthus further improving the audio experience.

In addition to all of the above, this model comes with 4 GB the RAM LPDDR4X. And although it has 128 GB of internal storage, the truth is that this Lenovo tablet has an external microSD card slot of up to 1 TB. So, if you run out of internal memory, you can always add an external card and expand the storage.

A huge battery

On the other hand, if what matters to you is the battery, the truth is that it is not bad at all. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3 tablet comes with a 7,700 mAh battery. This way, you won’t have to worry about charging it all day.

Among other details, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3 has Wi-Fi 5 y Bluetooth 5.1, just as it came with Android 12 as standard, in addition to the brand warning that you can update to Android 2023. And now the most important thing is its price. This model with 4 GB + 128 GB of storage cost you €229.99. However, with this PcComponentes discount you can get it for the first time for only €159, that is, almost 30% less for Black Friday.

Take a look at today’s bargains for the Black Fridaand and to the rest of the offers that have been coming out these days for this promotion. This way you won’t miss out on the best discounts of the moment.