Suara.com – The Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Executive Board deplores the clash between the masses defending Palestine and mass organization groups that occurred in Bitung City, North Sulawesi, on Saturday (25/11/2023) last week.

“This is something that is completely unnecessary and is a waste,” said PBNU Chairman, Yahya Cholil Staquf, in his statement, received by Suara.com, Monday (27/11/2023).

The man who is familiarly called Gus Yahya is aware that the war between Israel and Palestine in Gaza is very emotional for all people, especially in Indonesia.

Apart from that, this conflict also contains religious sentiments from various different groups.

“But this problem should not be used as an excuse for conflict between religious groups anywhere in the world, especially in Indonesia, among our beloved Indonesian compatriots,” said Gus Yahya.

Indonesia is a nation that is quite respected by other nations, for its cultural and ethnic diversity.

Indonesia has also been known as a nation that has a culture of tolerance and has the ability to build a peaceful life between differences.

In fact, the ideal of building a peaceful and just world society is the ideal of the independence of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) itself.

“So we must continue to strengthen our determination to maintain harmony among fellow countrymen, maintain peace and tolerance among fellow countrymen, because this is the most basic goal of the proclamation of independence itself,” he said.

Regarding the problems that occur between Israel and Palestine, said Gus Yahya, the state has a vision to fight for a real solution and not just get involved in taking sides.

The government itself, said Gus Yahya, has shown seriousness in these efforts.

“I ask my brothers, especially in Minahasa, my fellow countrymen, let us unite our determination to fight together to resolve this humanitarian problem,” he said.

“I ask, I instruct the residents of Nahdlatul Ulama, Nahdlatul Ulama cadres in Minahasa to actively try to reduce the tension that is occurring,” he added.

Previously, Palestinian defenders were involved in clashes in Bitung City, North Sulawesi on Saturday (25/11/2023).

As a result, one victim reportedly died after being assaulted by a group of people who were said to be wearing traditional clothes. Apart from that, a large Palestinian flag was also burned by the mob.