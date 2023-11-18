Suara.com – The club from Kudus, PB Djarum, successfully won the overall champion title in the 2023 Polytron Governor Cup tournament which was held at GOR Djarum, Jati, Kudus from 13 to 18 November 2023.

In the final round, the host athletes contributed 14 championship titles from 23 competition numbers.

One of the championship titles was donated by Gavriel Aldrich Alharon Labatar, who just joined PB Djarum last July through the PB Djarum 2023 General Audition event.

The player who is familiarly called Gava ensured that he set foot on the highest podium in the U-11 Men’s Early Age sector after defeating PB Champion player Naufal Rasyid Adz Dzaki in three games 21-14, 13-21, 21-13.

“The match against Naufal was very tiring. I lacked focus in the second game so I had to continue with the deciding match,” said Gava. This is Gava’s first title in the PB Djarum uniform.

“In the third game, my coach encouraged me and asked me to play more calmly and finally ensure victory. I am grateful to be able to give my club the title.”

A brilliant performance was also shown by the U-15 Men’s Singles from PB Djarum, Yudha Rendra Wijaya. In the final of the 2023 Polytron Governor Cup, Yudha made a surprise by defeating the third seed from PB Mutiara Cardinal, Bandung, Arga Nugraha Sigfar.

It ensured victory through a fierce fight throughout the competition with the final result 21-19, 17-21, 26-24.

“I tried to play it safe at the start of the match against Arga. However, in the second game my confidence dropped and I had quite a hard time responding to my opponent’s attacks,” said Yudha.

“It was only in the deciding game that I was able to play more freely and tried not to make many mistakes myself. Apart from that, my opponent seemed to have suffered a slight injury which affected his game to a lesser extent.”

Chairman of the Central Java PBSI Provincial Committee, Basri Yusuf, was grateful that the competition, which was attended by 1,255 athletes from 246 clubs spread throughout Indonesia, ran smoothly and produced champions who it is hoped will one day be able to continue the baton of Indonesian badminton’s glory on the world stage.

He hopes that support from sponsors will continue to flow so that in the future national level tournaments such as the Polytron Governor Cup can be held again.

“Tournaments like this must be held regularly to turn the wheels of the national badminton ecosystem. “Because, even though Indonesia has potential badminton players, it will be in vain if there are no tournaments to hone their talents,” said Basri Yusuf.

“For this reason, I thank the various parties who have fully supported this competition and shown real dedication to increasing the glory of Indonesian badminton.”

In line with this, Polytron’s Head of District Sales, Hanny Soebjanto, expressed his appreciation to the athletes who had participated and demonstrated their best abilities in the 2023 Polytron Governor Cup.

He hopes that this national level badminton tournament can become a candradimuka crater that will give birth to great badminton players who will make Indonesia proud on the world stage.

“To the champions, we hope that this victory can be a spark of enthusiasm and a foundation for further achievements in higher competitions,” said Hanny.

“To those who have not succeeded in becoming champions, don’t be discouraged, use this tournament as motivation to prove yourself in future competitions. Because, whether you win or lose, the main essence of the 2023 Polytron Governor Cup is to be a forum for athletes to hone themselves so that in the future they will be together.” and make the nation proud.”

The 2023 Polytron Governor Cup final, which is fully supported by the Djarum Foundation Sports Service, has 23 categories from six age groups competing, namely U-11 Early Age, U-13 Children, U-15 Beginners, U-17 Teenagers, U-19 Cadets, and Adult.