Altroconsumo conducted a survey on tobacconists: it was impossible to pay with a debit card

Pay with the ATM dal tobacconist it is most of the time a feat. This was demonstrated by an investigation by Altroconsumo that involved 100 tobacconists Of 10 Italian cities (Milan, Padua, Roa, Bari, Cagliari, Naples, Bologna, Palermo, Turin and Genoa).

In the 34% of the almosttobacconists who refused digital payment told us that i Revenue stamps can only be paid in cash. It is not so, since last June 26th the obligation to accept electronic payments for revenue stamps (such as, for example, the 73.50 euro passport stamp), postal payments and monopoly items, such as cigarettes. Not to mention the fact that, since 2014theobligation for retailers to accept digital payments for any amount, even minimal.

Tobacconists tend to prefer cash

It must be said that 12% of tobacconists who said ‘no’ apologized, explaining that bank commissions are too high for a 2 euro transaction. A tobacconist in Milan charged a fee of 20 cents by card. An obviously illegal practice.

Genoa and Naples are the worst citiesonly two out of ten tobacconists accepted card payment, while Bologna e Padova they were the best because in eight cases out of ten we were able to use it. Also Palermo stood out positively with six yes out of eight.

New agreements to facilitate traders

For digital payments to be truly convenient for both those who pay and those who receive them, collection fees must be sustainable even for small businesses. In fact, traders are forced to pay high collection commissions to the issuing bodies on small amounts.

To try to solve this problem, last March, a technical table at Ministry of Economy and Finance whose purpose is to identify solutions to contain the costs of electronic transactions, including payments through POS. From the work of the table at the Mef on July 27 last has arrivedagreement signed between ABI, APSP, Confartigianato, Cna, Confcommercio, Confesercenti and FIPE for the definition of the “Memorandum of understanding for mitigation, greater comprehensibility and comparability of the costs of accepting electronic payment instruments”.

Per Altroconsumo It would be desirable to achieve a significant reduction, if not elimination, of POS commissions for i payments up to 30 euroswhich make up the majority of those carried out by people in everyday life and can, therefore, allow the adoption of digital payments to take a leap forward.

