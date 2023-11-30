Deep Silver and Starbreeze announce that PAYDAY 3, the new cooperative shooter now present on Xbox Game Pass, offers players a blast from the past with the Legacy Patch (1.0.2) out today. This major new update for PAYDAY 3 marks the return of fan-favorite heists in PAYDAY 2, known as Legacy Heistallowing players to relive the thrill and excitement of these classic missions.

Cook Off e Turbid Station (Murky Station in PAYDAY 2) have been reimagined to adapt to the new title and to improve the functioning of the maps with the new features of PAYDAY 3.

Besides the two Legacy Heist, la Legacy Patch (1.0.2) per PAYDAY 3 include:

Two Legacy Heists (Cook Off and Turbid Station). The Transporter skill line. First-person interaction animations. In-game weapon inspection. Added Infamy Points to heist payouts. The “Under Wraps” mask. The “Compact7 Lycan” preset weapon. Over 200 bug fixes and many balance improvements.

Previous article

Teardown has reached 2.5 million players