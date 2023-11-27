Garmin watches are well known to all runners on the planet, surely the most popular among athletes of all types and conditions, but this brand has much more to offer its users, even with gadgets that are unknown.

For example, they sell a small accessory that for the 41.99 euros it costs right now on Cyber ​​Monday can save you a lot of problems in the long term, including serious injuries due to not having proper running technique.

Is he Garmin Running Dynamics Pod, a clip that you can attach to your pants and that measures six running metrics in real time to analyze whether you are doing it right or not and, from the Garmin Connect app, give you advice to improve your technique.

This sensor detects all types of running mechanics and dynamics in real time by simply placing it on clothing or shoes.

For example, It tells you how long your step lasts, the distance between one step and the other or the cadence, among other things.. With all that, it can tell you that you should increase your stride time to reduce the impact on the knee and ankle joint, for example.

It has an accelerometer that detects movement and processes all data immediately. These are the parameters it values:

Cadence is the number of steps per minute. Ground contact time balance shows the left and right leg balance of ground contact time during running. Stride length is the length of your stride from one stride to the next. Vertical oscillation is the suspension phase during the movement you make when running. Verticality ratio is the ratio of vertical oscillation to stride length. The time of contact with the ground.

It is more than enough to detect problems that Otherwise you would have to evaluate by observation, something that you could hardly do on your own.. You would need someone with knowledge in the field to independently assess your technique.

The battery’s usage time is approximately 365 hours, and there is the possibility of replacing it later to extend it for longer if you need it.

