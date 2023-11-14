The Paw Patrol is today, one of the main phenomena of the 3D animation genre in the entertainment industry. Originally starting from an idea to establish itself as an animated series for the little ones, over the years it has taken a new leap. Entering the world of video games and also covering the field of cinemas. With new and interesting films that have increasingly had a greater impact and have been able to attract the attention of a different audience and type of viewer.

In this article we will try to answer one of the fundamental elements of the origin of PAW Patrol. And with that we mean what was the reason that drove Ryder to create the Paw Patrol and how he manages to understand and choose the perfect puppies for each role.

Who is Ryder?

Ryder is the leader of the Paw Patrol and the character on which the organization is based. He was the one who had the idea of ​​creating PAW Patrol to respond to emergencies and missions that were in the city. Since he has great technological capabilities despite being only 10 years old, he has managed to master many aspects of construction, creation and research. Becoming the fundamental pillar that maintains balance in the Paw Patrol.

For many, he is the best character in the entire franchise and on whom the most important weight falls: Keeping the Paw Patrol up to date.safely and fighting for the well-being of the city.

Why was the Paw Patrol created?

Paw Patrol was Ryder’s invention. who had always been passionate about technology and strange inventions. Despite his young age, he quickly mastered the hardware and software necessary to equip his puppies with cutting-edge equipment. An equipment that would serve to play a special role for each of the Paw Patrol characters. PAW Patrol was created to work for the common good of the city and help the people most in need.

Ryder thought that his puppies (the most special thing to him) would be perfect for embody various roles as a police officer, firefighter, environmental caretaker, lifeguard and others. In this way they could attend to emergencies and key moments that required quick action.

How Ryder chose the puppies and why he can understand them

Ryder had a group of puppies that were for him his best friends. Thanks to his childhood mastery of technology and electronic devices, he was able to pair each puppy with a special vehicle and role for which they were suited. He mainly used his instinct and his farsightedness to understand which pup would play an important role in the Paw Patrol. He also intervened in this process by creating a base for them, and a communication system that would allow him to alert the puppies of any incident that had occurred in the city of Bahía Aventura.

Ryder can understand his puppiess thanks to a technological backpack that allows him to be in contact with each of the dogs. In fact, each animal has its own backpack with which to communicate with Ryder. Did you know any of this Paw Patrol lore?