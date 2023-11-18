Paw Patrol is one of the animation franchises most extensive and successful in recent years. We have been able to see it thanks to its expansion into the video game industry with PAW Patrol World, and also with adaptations to the big screen such as the recent Supermovie.

A Paw Patrol spin-off was launched earlier this year that would follow Rubble’s adventures. Specifically, this special series is called Team Rubble and we already have its first season available to watch streaming.

Here we tell you where you can see the famous Spin-off of the series that aired in February 2023and which was added to different platforms recently:

Movistar Plus was available on MundoPlus TV on days September 4 to 15, 2023.

Available on Nick Jr.

Currently we can watch the series from the Movistar streaming service for a monthly subscription of 14 euros. Paw Patrol Season 1: Team Rubble It consists of 17 official chapters. The series is produced by Paramount Pictures and is still broadcast, so new episodes are expected in the future.