Paw Patrol is one of the series and most incredible animation projects that we can find in recent years. Initially aimed at a more children’s audience and a young audience, the Nickelodeon and Paramount franchise has wanted to adapt to new times and cover an even broader style of audience. Something that is appreciated, since animation is going through one of its best moments since it was created years ago.

Do you know the origins of Canine Patrol? Every project, big or small, has had some beginnings. and those of the Paw Patrol are, at the very least, curious to analyze and understand. In this article aimed at Paw Patrol fans we will try to give a brief review of the origin of PAW Patrol, do you dare to read with us?

The origin of the Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol began as an animated television series that was created by Keith Chapman and produced by Guru Studios. Its first premiere was on August 12, 2013 on the Nickelodeon and TVOntario channel. Spin Master Entertainment is the company behind the production of the series. It should be noted that the first season of the series was a resounding success and had a total of 26 episodes. So in essence, Paw Patrol was born from the interest of Guru Studios and Nickelodeon for making a series for children.

The main objective was to try to capitalize on a market (that of children’s entertainment and for young audiences), at a time when animated series were undergoing a change. Going from traditional drawing, to 3D animation.

The first chapters

The first season of Paw Patrol had 26 episodes, and the next ones closest in time followed in this total length. In fact, the first episodes began to air on Nickelodeon’s Junior channel and on different stations. in Spain as Clan and the official channel of Nickelodeon Ibérica. The Paw Patrol was initially formed by Ryder, a 10-year-old boy who loved dogs and who, thanks to his skills, managed to create the most famous PAW Patrol of all time.

Over time

And we come to talk about time. Paw Patrol/PAW Patrol has been one of the animated series that has grown the most over the years. We have had new characters, movies, Paramount Pictures officially linked to the brand, People became more interested in the project..

Guinness records were broken and it was established that PAW Patrol was one of the most viewed series in the world in the children’s and children’s animation genre. And in this last stage, dog lovers have wanted to join also as fans of Paw Patrol, a series that is expanding and aiming to be for the general public, instead of just for the youngest.

We can see this for example in the Supermovie, which was a authentic success in audiences at the international box office.

