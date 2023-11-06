Today the Frenchman underwent tests at Humanitas in Rozzano: no need for surgery, but he will be out for between 7 and 8 weeks

Benjamin Pavard underwent instrumental tests this morning at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano. The tests confirmed the after-effects of the dislocation of the patella of the left knee, but no injury requiring an operation. The French defender will have to wear a functional brace for 3-4 weeks, before starting rehabilitation work at the end of November or beginning of December. Inzaghi was prepared for such a diagnosis and will in fact lose the former Bayern player until the end of December. The table should be this: Benjamin will have to keep the limb immobilized for 3-4 weeks and then he can begin the rehabilitation and re-athleticization process. He could return to the field before the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024: it will depend on the response of his body. The stop, therefore, should be calculated between 7 and 8 weeks. In short, it will be a long absence, but not as it might have seemed in the seconds immediately following the injury on Saturday in Bergamo.