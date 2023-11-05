Paula was the last contestant to reach the grand final with the possibility of winning 10,000 euros. Playing on her side were Willy Bárcenas and David Otero, who had managed to help each and every one of the players who have gone through Password.

David was the first one the candidate played with, and his performance was incredible. Getting more than half of the panel right, the artist left the prize on a platter for his partner to complete the feat.

Finally, on the bell, Paula was able to win the coveted 10,000 euros. “The mother of the lamb!” Cristina Pedroche exclaimed in response to such an incredible feat. You can’t miss this great moment!