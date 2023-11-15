With the energy of that young man in his twenties from the 60s, but now 81 years old and turned into a gentleman, Paul McCartney provoked tears, laughter and sighs on Tuesday from different generations that converged at Foro Sol, thanks to his Got Back Tour.

The public, who had not seen him for six years, euphorically shouted the name of the former Beatle in this explosive return, when the violins at the end of “A day in the life” announced his departure and the musician appeared with a smile to begin the musical evening to perform “Can’t buy me love”, that the fans chanted at the top of their lungs.

The 81-year-old singer began dancing energetically as he used to do with the Liverpool quartet: moving one of his legs while carrying his iconic honey-colored, violin-shaped bass, which he has always played with his left hand.

In the purest English style, with a black suit and black shirt, Paul continued to hypnotize his Mexican fans with “Junior’s Farm”, thus jumping from one of his first songs with The Beatles to one of his first solo songs.

“Hello, Mexico. Good evening. Tonight I’m going to try to speak a little Spanish,” McCartney said, reading, but trying to give his best Spanish.

For the third song, Paul began to do what he always did with The Beatles: experimentation, because while he played along with the drums, bass and other instruments, the horns appeared in the middle of the VIP area, performing “Letting go”, the first song of Wings of the night

“Thank you! I’m happy to be back, very happy, now I’ll speak in English, I’ll speak a little,” Paul said before continuing with a folk song on the guitars.

The versatility he maintained with The Beatles was present: at times he made his audience dance with sixties rock n’ roll, and at other times, he encouraged them to raise their hands with a rock ballad.

“Thank you very much,” the Brit continued in Spanish before continuing with “Got to get you into my life”, whose wind arrangement made his entire audience jump.

The jumps in time were not only present in the repertoire and in the energy that Paul maintained throughout the concert, but also in the way of making and interpreting the music, always accompanied by string or wind arrangements.

“I love you, Paul,” was heard as the artist took off his jacket and took his guitar to perform. “Let me roll it”.

The audience remained attentive, respectful and festive, took out their cell phones and applauded, appreciating each of Paul’s intrepid guitar solos, with a wrist as healthy and firm as his entire musical career.

An aggressive solo by Paul in tribute to Jimi Hendrix was the bridge for the next song, the first from one of the band’s most iconic albums, “Getting better” from the album Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which played with the projection of flowering plants in the background on the stage screens.

Later, Paul took up the piano for the first time, thus demonstrating his multi-instrumentalist capacity; he touched “Let ‘Em in”, while the public illuminated the venue with their cell phone flashlights.

“I wrote this song for my beautiful wife, she’s among you tonight,” Paul said before performing “My Valentine.” while the video of Natalie Portman interpreting the song with sign language was projected on the screens.

The Wings and The Beatles songs continued throughout the show.

