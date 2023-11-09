American actor Patrick Dempsey, famous for his role as neurosurgeon “Derek Shepherd” in the television series “Grey’s Anatomy”was named by “People” magazine as the sexiest man in the world this year.

“I am glad that this happens at this moment in my life,” said the actor, who is 57 years old and who He joked that recognition comes at this time, when he no longer expected it.. That’s why when she found out, she told the magazine, she was “completely shocked” and started laughing, “as if it were a joke.”

The actor, whose popularity exploded for his role as the surgeon known as “McDreamy” in the series, which he played from 2005 to 2015, also admitted that this title boosts his ego, although he assured that he will use it to do “something positive.”

According to People, Dempsey’s “heartthrob status” “created such a frenzy” among fans that he appeared in the magazine’s pages countless times over the years, and now he “takes home the crown of oldest man alive.” sexy”.

Dempsey, the magazine recalls, is married to Jillian, 57, a makeup artist and founder of her own beauty line, and has three children, Talula, 21, and twins Sullivan and Darby, 16.

The actor will show off his racing skills in December in the biographical film “Ferrari,” directed by Michael Mann, in which he will play Italian driver Piero Taruffi.

Every year, since 1985, the North American magazine chooses what it calls the sexiest man alive on the planet, title that has previously been awarded to the singer John Legend, and the actors Michael B. Jordan, Denzel Washington and Idris Elba, among others..

