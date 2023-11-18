Suara.com – Cancer has long been considered a dangerous and deadly disease, making many people increasingly wary of this disease. In fact, if you detect cancer early with various physical examinations and good treatment, many cancer sufferers will be successful in recovering.

Yes, early detection of cancer has been proven to increase the patient’s hope of recovery. Because this step can make cancer treatment easier and more effective. Not only that, it can also prevent the spread of cancer cells to other parts of the body.

Director of Bethsaida Hospital, dr. Pitono Yap, said that currently cancer patient visits to his hospital are quite high. Therefore, greater awareness is needed by the public about how important early cancer detection is.

For early cancer detection, he said, special attention is needed from the sufferer, family and doctor. Because there are several things that need to be done, including a medical examination or medical check-up.

For this reason, to coincide with its 11th anniversary on December 12 2023, Bethsaida Hospital is presenting a cancer detection promotion with special prices available starting November 1 and ending at the end of December.

This type of early detection can be used for any cancer, from breast cancer, cervical cancer, colon cancer, and liver cancer, and others. Apart from that, there are also special prices for medical check-ups.

“If we promote early detection screening, it is not expensive, so we can attract people and increase awareness about cancer. It’s called early detection, if an abnormality is found, it can be treated further,” said Dr. Pitono.

On this occasion, his party is also committed to continuing to innovate and develop in the field of medical technology development, namely by providing 3 Tesla MRI equipment, 512 Slice CT Scan, Catheterization Laboratory, ESWL, BMD, and ambulances equipped with the latest technology.