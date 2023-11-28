Passenger opens the emergency door of the plane | VIDEO

Panic aboard a Southwest Airlines plane where an unidentified 38-year-old passenger suddenly opened the emergency door while the aircraft was passing through Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans on November 26.

WATCH: Passenger Causes Panic On Southwest Airlines Flight to Atlanta After Jumping Out Emergency Exit as the Plane Was Preparing For Departure and Attempts to Steal Truckpic.twitter.com/Jpsys4N2hf — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 27, 2023

The scene was filmed by a smartphone with the video which quickly went viral on social media. In the video, passengers can be seen panicking as they get off the plane after the man jumped onto the tarmac.

The man was held by airport staff until the authorities intervened and took him into custody. Police told local media that the individual appeared disoriented and disconnected from his surroundings. He was subsequently taken to hospital, but was not formally arrested.