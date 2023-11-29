Suara.com – A charity tennis match entitled The Champion which brought together artists was held today, Wednesday (29/11/2023) at Tennis Indoor, Senayan, Jakarta. One of the matches brought together the mixed doubles pair Ibnu Jamil – Ririn Ekawati and Judika – Duma Riris.

Titled Happy Family Match, the match between the two celebrity pairs was one-sided. Judika and Duma Riris seemed more prepared for the match than Ibnu Jamil and Ririn Ekawati.

Ibnu Jamil at the tennis charity match The Champion at Tennis Indoor, Senayan, Jakarta, Wednesday (29/11/2023) (Suara.com/Adiyoga Priyambodo)

From the observation of journalists Suara.com At the location, the couple Ibnu Jamil and Ririn Ekawati made a lot of blunders. At one point, Ibnu was annoyed with Ririn because he let Duma Riris’ ball pass in front of them. Ibnu also collapsed in frustration after hesitating to respond to Judika and Duma’s blows, while Ririn just watched.

Ririn Ekawati also looked annoyed with herself. He dropped his racket several times because he failed to clear the opponent’s ball.

The match between Ibnu Jamil – Ririn Ekawati and Judika – Duma Riris was even the one that ended the fastest. Ibnu and Ririn lost badly with a score of 1-8.

After the match, Ibnu Jamil talked about the reasons why he and Ririn Ekawati performed poorly. They had minimal preparation because Ibnu didn’t tell Ririn about the match.

“So when Valen asked me to play with my wife, he said he wanted to compete against Judika and Duma. I thought, it seems okay, who’s afraid of me saying, just be brave. But, I did that without confirmation and my wife’s approval,” said Ibnu Jamil while laughing.

Ibnu Jamil only told Ririn Ekawati after the pamphlet announcing the artists’ charity match at The Juara had come out. As a result, Ririn only had the opportunity to hold a tennis racket 4 times before competing.

“He only held the racket 4 times, and immediately went down. As a result, thank God he lost,” said Ibnu Jamil.

Ririn Ekawati was no less annoyed. He even felt that his involvement in the charity tennis match was the result of Ibnu Jamil’s trap.

“I feel trapped by my own husband,” said Ririn Ekawati.

But on the other hand, Ririn Ekawati was happy because Ibnu Jamil wanted to introduce her to something new through tennis matches.

“There’s no such thing as no. This is exciting, yes, the important thing is that we lost,” said Ririn Ekawati while laughing.

Apart from the matches above, The Champion event also brought together Desta and Valentino ‘Jebret’ Simanjuntak and Raffi Ahmad against badminton legend Taufik Hidayat.