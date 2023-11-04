Turmeric is a herbaceous plant native to south-east Asia, where it is abundantly used both as a spice and as a colourant, and for some time it has also begun to be appreciated and used in Europe for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The powder obtained from its rhizome, i.e. the stem of the plant, gives it its name in Hindi, “haldi”, which derives from Sanskrit and means “gold colour”. As the Economist recently explained, however, the way turmeric is treated in Asia to give it its typical orange color can be very dangerous for people’s health: it is still a big problem in India while other countries, such as Bangladesh were able to find a solution.

To enhance the color of the spice you want to obtain, in some countries the powder obtained from turmeric rhizomes is mixed together with lead chromate, an inorganic compound which is often used as a pigment in inks and paints, but which produces fumes if heated toxic, can be highly corrosive and is a strong oxidizer. In several Southeast Asian countries where controls on industrial production are rather loose, lead can be absorbed through kitchen utensils containing lead, cosmetics and other everyday products. Some studies, however, show that the main culprit would be turmeric treated in this way (the process is called adulteration), given the large use made of it.

Exposure of people to high levels of lead increases the risk of developing heart disease and brain disorders, with particularly serious effects in children. According to a recent study published in Lancet Planetary Health, these circumstances may help explain why Southeast Asia has the highest rate of deaths from lead poisoning, which killed at least 1.4 million people in 2019. Lead poisoning also causes disturbances in the cognitive development of children: a phenomenon which, according to the US think tank Center for Global Development, explains at least in part the gap in education between more or less poor countries.

– Read also: What is curry

The issue appears to be particularly serious in India, which is the country where 75 percent of turmeric is produced, but also the country where it is estimated that there is the highest incidence of lead poisoning in the world. The Economist, however, believes that India can take Bangladesh as an example, the neighboring country which in the space of a few years seems to have learned to manage the situation effectively.

Between 2014 and 2018, a group of researchers led by Jenna Forsyth of Stanford University (California) collected data to demonstrate the link between high consumption of turmeric and high concentration of lead levels in pregnant women in rural areas of Bangladesh. After that, the university began to put pressure on food control authorities in Bangladesh to convince them to ban the practice of mixing turmeric with other harmful substances.

In 2019, Stanford University and the International Center for Diarrheal Disease Research in Bangladesh managed to launch an awareness campaign which also involved the office of the country’s prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, who spoke about the risks of poisoning from lead linked to turmeric consumption on public television. A massive campaign was activated across the country with notices in shops and local media. Adulteration of turmeric was declared a crime, and heavy fines were imposed for distributors who did not comply with government guidelines.

Official data released recently says that within two years, the percentage of turmeric produced in the Bangladeshi market containing traces of lead went from 47 percent to zero, all without excessive costs or repercussions. The initiative supported by the country’s government has resulted in a drastic reduction in the amount of lead handled by employees of the factories where turmeric is processed, among whom blood lead levels have decreased by an average of 30 percent, writes the ‘Economist: at a national level it is estimated that the awareness campaign may have saved thousands of lives.

Those applied by Bangladesh are measures that other countries affected by the problem could also adopt, always provided that their governments are willing to support them, collaborating with other organizations, and that they receive the support of the media, shopkeepers and companies, such as it happened across the border.

– Read also: When we thought tomatoes were poisonous