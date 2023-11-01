This episode of Family Secrets has left us with a bittersweet taste. On the one hand, we are excited because #IlCey has reconciled, but we are sad to still have no news from Paris, whose whereabouts are still unknown. Let’s review everything that happened!

Özge ends up confessing to Ceylin that she was the culprit of Kesic’s murder, which ended the life of her fiancé. The young woman is very nervous, because she believes that now the mafia will come after her for having committed such a crime.

The young Erguvan decides to help her and asks Osman to lend a hand: “This is something dangerous and secret.” He accepts and together they bury the body of Ridvan’s murderer in a hole in the cemetery.

Paris, for its part, remains missing. Derya’s desperation is increasing, no one knows anything about him and he believes that something bad could have happened to him. Upon finding his resignation letter as chief prosecutor in his office, his girlfriend fears the worst. Is she trying to punish him for trying to abort?

The prosecutor did not like the rapprochement between his wife and Ömer at all; he cannot stand that the son of his greatest enemy could have a close relationship with Ceylin. Then, he asks her if Ömer wants something with her and asks her not to approach him again: “That boy is dangerous.”

However, the young Erguvan assures him that she will use Yekta’s son to get closer to him and destroy him. Not only that, Ceylin affirms that she likes Ilgaz’s jealousy as it is a way of acting that she had never seen in her husband.

The police have found the body of Kesic, who is the son of the mafia boss. Igor goes to identify the body and after confirming that it is indeed his son, the man explodes against the police and more specifically at Ilgaz, whom he curses: “Never have children.”

Çinar has made a new friend, the young man confessed to having seen his sister go up to a house and thanks to him they found the little girl’s whereabouts. However, Tuğçe does not quite trust Eyüp.

It doesn’t take us long to discover Eyüp’s true identity… he turns out to be Serdar’s brother! Apparently, the young man is gaining Çinar’s trust because he has made a deal with Ömer. In exchange, Yekta’s son sends him the video of Serdar’s murder.

Ilgaz and Ceylin have managed to overcome everything that separated them and… they have reconciled! At dinner, they are both more sincere than ever and end up coming to the conclusion that the solution to their problems is to separate work from their relationship in order to protect their marriage.

“Don’t leave again,” Ilgaz tells Ceylin when they get home and the couple kiss passionately! What a moment!

A jeweler is about to open his shop in the Grand Bazaar of Istanbul when he notices that in one of his display cases there is a human hand spinning around with a message that reads: “All your loved ones: one by one.” .

The most curious thing is that a feather that belonged to Pars’ deceased sister, Neva Seskin, has been stuck in his hand. Does this mean that this hand belongs to him?

What a capitulation! We love that Ilgaz and Ceylin realized how much they love each other and rejected divorce. However, we remain intrigued to know the whereabouts of Paris. What happened to the chief prosecutor? Will Eyüp take revenge on Çinar? We can’t wait for the next episode of Family Secrets to find out!

