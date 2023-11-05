Parla is very worried. She has been thinking for several days about a conversation she overheard between her father and her aunt Ceylin.

The young woman did not want to say anything, but the pressure and nerves got the better of her and she ended up confessing to Çinar and Tuğçe what she heard: “My father and my uncle have buried a mafia man,” she tells them through tears.

“Surely they have killed someone and then buried him,” Parla continues her speech, while her boyfriend tells her that perhaps she misunderstood since he does not see either Osman or Ceylin capable of doing something like that.

What will Çinar do now with this information? Will he tell Ilgaz? We are afraid of Ilgaz’s reaction when he discovers the truth.

