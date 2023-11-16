The bomb was shown this summer. The countdown has started now. We will see if it finally ends up exploding on February 4, 2024. This will be the day on which Parisians will vote if they expel the SUVs of its streets, just as Anne Hidalgo herself has confirmedmayor of the city, on her social networks.

As we said, the first notice came a few months ago. In July 2023, talk began about this possibility. Paris residents will be asked about “a very significant increase in non-residential parking rates for SUVs and 4x4s”, as reported on France 24.

The measure is in the same line that Hidalgo has followed in the city in recent years. In its mobility project, it is trying to reduce the volume of cars, calm traffic and reorganize public space. Along the way, measures have been taken to limit “traffic trips”, pedestrianize school streets, encourage the use of bicycles or expel rental scooters.

The latter came after a consultation with the citizens. And the same thing can happen with SUVs, since the city government has left it in the hands of the citizens if they make the decision to make the car more expensive. surface parking of SUVs enough to make the driver think twice.

The final intention is “to allow a better distribution of public space for the benefit of sustainable mobility and pedestrians,” reported in the French media. At the moment, it has not been announced what price drivers will have to pay to park but it does seem clear that the idea is to tax the weight of the vehicle.

It has also not been specified what will be done with the electric car, significantly heavier than the combustion versions. If it supports the initiative, the council will have a problem on the table.

One of the reasons why SUVs are wanted to be removed from cities is because they are more polluting vehicles and also more unsafe for cyclists, motorists and pedestrians. In the case of the electric car, the first disadvantage is eliminated, but the second is not in the case of electric SUVs. It remains to be known, therefore, if any type of exception will be applied to this mechanic and how it will be worded to understand both assumptions.

A city dominated by SUVs

In recent years, Paris is putting aside the car. The New York Times already picked it up in 2019, explaining the mobility revolution that Hidalgo has carried as its banner since 2014. Between 1999 and 2016, the number of vehicles owned in the city was in clear decline.

But while the number of car ownership has been declining in Paris, the number of SUVs has skyrocketed. According to Le Parisien, since 2018 has grown by 60% the number of SUVs among French citizens. According to their accounts, the number is higher in the most central homes, where almost one in three vehicles are SUVs. In the general photo, 15% of the vehicles owned in Paris are vehicles with this type of bodywork.

Although the number of electric cars in the country is increasing considerably, the vast majority of SUVs are vehicles with thermal engines. Only just over 2% of SUVs are electric and Hidalgo has been the first to point out that the noise generated by these cars is also greater.

In recent years, we have seen how political decisions and consumer tastes have gone hand in hand, favoring the growth of this type of automobile. This has become a problem, especially in European cities. With narrower, winding streets and less surface space to park the vehicle, the SUV does not seem to be the most suitable car.

The Parisian consultation, promoted by the Ecologists party, is the last obvious case but not the only one. In Lyon they have already opted for a measure similar to that proposed in Paris. Environmental movements against this type of vehicle have been growing in recent years. In August of last year, a group wanted to extend the practice of deflating the tires of these cars to discourage their use and purchase.

And now the European Union is beginning to debate whether we should get an extra driving license to be able to get behind the wheel of cars weighing more than 1.8 tons.

Photo | Victoria Beatriz Fetter