We once again receive a curious fan-art related to Pokémon. It stars one of the most beloved of the third generation. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

Aggron is a Rock and Zero type Pokémon introduced in the 3rd generation. His evolutions are Aron and Lairon, which have the same combination of types. In this case, Reddit user Wingus_the_Dingus hhas shown what spectacular shapes could look like, different from the usual ones inspired by paradox shapes, the new variants of the past or future introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by paradoxical forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Lairon and Aggron, the last two stages of this evolutionary line with an incredible appearance, featuring the characteristic metallic appearance of the paradox forms of the future.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

Aggron line Paradox forms (OC)

byu/Wingus_the_Dingus inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

