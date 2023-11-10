This Thursday, through various media It was reported that the singer Paquita la del Barrio had been admitted to a private clinicThey even claimed that she was unconscious and reported her in serious condition.

Given this, the representative office of the actress, through an official statement, denied these rumors and gave details about the current state of health of the beloved interpreter.

In the text they confirmed that Paquita is hospitalized, but not because of a relapse in her health, but rather because of a clinical procedure that she had already scheduled, but had to postpone to meet one of the dates on her agenda:

“Paquita from the neighborhood was admitted today as part of an eye procedure that she was supposed to receive last Monday, but it was postponed to be able to attend the Tlaxcala Fair”can be read in the document.

Likewise, they stressed that the artist is out of danger and although they appreciated the expressions of support and solidarity they have received, they stressed that there is no reason to worry.

Finally, they point out that after being discharged, Paquita will take several weeks of rest and will return to the stage next December:

“He is going to take three weeks off to resume activities at the ‘Bésame mucho’ festival in Los Angeles”ends the document.

