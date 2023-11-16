One of the most important bullfights in the country is held in Las Ventas. No celebrity wants to miss it, and among the attendees are Manolo Escobar, King Juan Carlos I, Queen Sofía… Bárbara Rey also comes to promote her new film with Rocío Dúrcal and with her faithful friend Chelo who did not want to leave her alone.

Paquirri, who is also Bárbara Rey’s lover despite being married to Carmina Ordoñez, enters the bullring. His eyes lock onto Barbara’s.

Also, it is a special day because Barbara has a birthday. Juan Carlos I enters the box and his gaze meets Barbara’s.

With his usual elegance, Paquirri walks around the pit and picks up a carnation. After the conversation she had with him last night, Bárbara was convinced that that carnation was going to be for her, but no, Paquirri throws it to Carmina Ordoñez, her wife.

Barbara’s face changes at that moment. She feels like the second dish of the bullfighter who just a few hours ago was begging her to go up to her room.

On the other hand, Blasco and Payasito are watching the bullfight on TV when Bárbara Rey appears on TV. The two warn Ángel: “Look where she is,” Clown announces.

Ángel stares at the screen, without a doubt, Bárbara is a beautiful woman, but his heart remains anchored to the past.